State Police Investigating Multiple Burglaries in Area

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to multiple reports of burglaries in Forest County and surrounding areas.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Thursday, March 9, a burglary was reported at 613 State Route 36 (Tionesta Builders Supply) in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say the actor(s) forced entry inside the building around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6, and stole U.S. currency from within.

The victim is a 73-year-old Lucinda man.

In a separate incident, a burglary was reported on Tuesday, March 7, at 15361 State Route 36 (MacBeth’s Cabin) in Barnett Township, Forest County.

Police say the actor attempted to force entry inside the building around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6.

The actor failed to gain entry and fled the area, police say.

The victim is a 51-year-old Cooksburg man.

Marienville-based State Police recently responded to two other burglaries, including one in Barnett Township, Jefferson County, and another in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

These cases remain under investigation.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.