 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

State Police Investigating Multiple Burglaries in Area

Friday, March 10, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

trooper - policeFOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to multiple reports of burglaries in Forest County and surrounding areas.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Thursday, March 9, a burglary was reported at 613 State Route 36 (Tionesta Builders Supply) in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say the actor(s) forced entry inside the building around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6, and stole U.S. currency from within.

The victim is a 73-year-old Lucinda man.

In a separate incident, a burglary was reported on Tuesday, March 7, at 15361 State Route 36 (MacBeth’s Cabin) in Barnett Township, Forest County.

Police say the actor attempted to force entry inside the building around 11:00 p.m. on Monday, March 6.

The actor failed to gain entry and fled the area, police say.

The victim is a 51-year-old Cooksburg man.

Marienville-based State Police recently responded to two other burglaries, including one in Barnett Township, Jefferson County, and another in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

These cases remain under investigation.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.