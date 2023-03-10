Viola Marie Smith, 89, of Emlenton passed away Thursday morning (03-09-23) at Clarion Healthcare and Rehab Center in Clarion following a brief illness.

Born in Clintonville, Pa. on February 10, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Franklin Leslie and Ella Adeline Seelbaugh Black.

Surviving are two sons: Terry (wife Sandy) Edinger of Emlenton and Tim Edinger of Knox; two grandchildren: Tiffiny (Gary) Hillwig of Emlenton and Jason (Brooke) Edinger of Strattenville; two great-grandchildren: Chelsey (Wyatt Phillips ) Hillwig and Kaylene Hillwig.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John “Bucky” Smith, sister Nancy Reed, and brothers Frank and Paul Black.

All arrangements are private by request of the family.

Leave an online tribute at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

