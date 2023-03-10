 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

WATCH LIVE – Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball: EYT Sports to Broadcast Two PIAA Playoff Games This Evening

Friday, March 10, 2023 @ 09:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

EYT-Sports-BasketballWATCH LIVE – Tonight as the EYT Sports team divides to bring you two games at once, Redbank (girls) and Union (boys).

GAME 1: Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball – PIAA First Round, Class 2A, Girls’ Championship – Redbank Valley vs. Serra Catholic

Join Mike Kalinowski and “The Governor” Bob Dunkle for live action from Redbank Valley High School. Pregame for this PIAA First Round, Class 2A, Girls’ Championship matchup starts at 5:45pm. Tip-off is at 6:00pm.

GAME 2:Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball – PIAA First Round, Class 1A, Boys’ Championship – Union vs. Turkeyfoot Valley

Join Dustin “Crowbar” Kifer and Dan Reed for live action from Union High School in Rimersburg. Pregame for this PIAA First Round, Class 1A, Boys’ Championship matchup starts at 6:45pm. Tip-off is at 7:00pm.

PLEASE NOTE: If either of these streams were to fail, we will begin broadcasting to a new stream on our YouTube channel.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.