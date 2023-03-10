WATCH LIVE – Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball: EYT Sports to Broadcast Two PIAA Playoff Games This Evening

WATCH LIVE – Tonight as the EYT Sports team divides to bring you two games at once, Redbank (girls) and Union (boys).

GAME 1: Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball – PIAA First Round, Class 2A, Girls’ Championship – Redbank Valley vs. Serra Catholic

Join Mike Kalinowski and “The Governor” Bob Dunkle for live action from Redbank Valley High School. Pregame for this PIAA First Round, Class 2A, Girls’ Championship matchup starts at 5:45pm. Tip-off is at 6:00pm.

GAME 2:Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball – PIAA First Round, Class 1A, Boys’ Championship – Union vs. Turkeyfoot Valley

Join Dustin “Crowbar” Kifer and Dan Reed for live action from Union High School in Rimersburg. Pregame for this PIAA First Round, Class 1A, Boys’ Championship matchup starts at 6:45pm. Tip-off is at 7:00pm.

PLEASE NOTE: If either of these streams were to fail, we will begin broadcasting to a new stream on our YouTube channel.

