 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarion County; Slippery Roads Anticipated

Friday, March 10, 2023 @ 05:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

snow-1CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Up to five inches of snow are possible; slippery roads are anticipated.

exploreClarion.com Weather Alerts for the Clarion County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

redbank-chevy-stacked-logo

The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE at 3:04 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
304 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

COUNTIES:

Mercer-Venango-Forest-Clarion-Jefferson PA-

CITIES:

Including the cities of Hermitage, Sharon, Tionesta, Punxsutawney, Franklin, Brookville, Clarion, Oil City, and Grove City
304 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches.

* WHERE…Forest, Jefferson PA, Mercer, Venango, and Clarion Counties.

* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Weather Alerts, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
dubrook-stacked-logo


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.