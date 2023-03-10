WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarion County; Slippery Roads Anticipated
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarion County and surrounding areas. Up to five inches of snow are possible; slippery roads are anticipated.
exploreClarion.com Weather Alerts for the Clarion County area are brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following URGENT WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE at 3:04 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023:
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pittsburgh PA
304 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023
COUNTIES:
Mercer-Venango-Forest-Clarion-Jefferson PA-
CITIES:
Including the cities of Hermitage, Sharon, Tionesta, Punxsutawney, Franklin, Brookville, Clarion, Oil City, and Grove City
304 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches.
* WHERE…Forest, Jefferson PA, Mercer, Venango, and Clarion Counties.
* WHEN…From 7 AM this morning to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Weather Alerts, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.