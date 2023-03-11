7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Saturday, March 11, 2023 @ 12:03 AM
TodayA chance of snow showers, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 37. North wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
TonightMostly cloudy, with a low around 22. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight.
SundayRain likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday NightRain showers likely before 11pm, then rain and snow showers. Low around 32. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
MondayRain and snow showers before 11am, then rain showers likely between 11am and 5pm, then rain and snow showers likely after 5pm. High near 39. West wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday NightRain and snow showers likely before 8pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
TuesdayA chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday NightA chance of snow showers before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 38.
Wednesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 23.
ThursdayPartly sunny, with a high near 48.
Thursday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
FridayShowers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
