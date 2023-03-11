 

Clarion Woman Accused of Absconding Probation After Drug Conviction

Saturday, March 11, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

methamphetamine and handcuffsCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was apprehended after police say she absconded probation following a drug conviction.

Court documents indicate that Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Kaitlyn Nicole Ace, of Clarion, on Monday, March 6, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office was assigned to investigate a report of Flight to Avoid Apprehension reported by a Clarion County Probation Officer on February 24, around 11:00 a.m.

Clarion County Probation issued a Bench Warrant for Kaitlyn Ace on December 2, 2021, the complaint states.

Ace, who is active on Clarion County Probation, absconded from probation after being sentenced on May 20, 2021, for PA Title 35, 780-113 (a)(30), manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, the complaint indicates.

Ace walked away from South 6th Avenue in Clarion Borough, where she was paroled, the complaint notes.

Ace was arrested on February 13, 2023, by Clarion County Probation while at a residence on North River Avenue in Parker City, Armstrong County, the complaint states.

The probation officer spoke with Ace, who acknowledged she received Facebook Messages he sent to her advising her that she had a probation warrant. Ace relayed that “she knew she messed up and just did not want to turn herself in,” the complaint indicates.

She was arraigned at 11:45 a.m. on March 7, on the following charge in front of Judge Quinn:

– Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment, Felony 3

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28, at 9:00 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.


