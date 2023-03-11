Featured Local Job: Accounting Manager

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. has an opening for an Accounting Manager in the local area.

All Seasons is seeking qualified candidates for a 1st shift Accounting Manager position located in Venango County.

Competitive Wage and Benefits: $50-$75K (D.O.E.)

Accounting Manager Job Description:

Prepare, maintain and ensure accuracy of financial statements.

Responsible for Monthly financial closings and financial statement.

Prepare balance sheet and income statement GL account reconciliations monthly.

Reconcile WIP, storeroom, accounts payable, including accruals and accounts receivable details to general ledger account balances daily.

Ensure accuracy of time and payroll reporting.

Ensure timely Accounts payable review and authorizations.

Maintain and reconcile fixed asset schedules.

Prepare weekly, monthly and annual forecasts in conjunction with plant management.

Review aged inventory and present information to plant management.

Prepare and maintain financial budgets.

Qualifications for the Accounting Manager:

Bachelor’s Degree (BA) in Accounting with 3 – 5 years accounting experience in an Industrial environment.

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite products is required.

Knowledge of accounting standards and US GAAP.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.



