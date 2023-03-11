MAKING HISTORY: Union Wins First State Playoff Game Since 1974 With Rout of Turkeyfoot Valley

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Payton Johnston was shocked when he heard.

It couldn’t be that long — the last playoff win for the Union boys basketball team was in 1974?

Johnston didn’t want to keep that drought going.

The senior guard scored 22 points as the Golden Knights rolled to a 64-28 win over Turkeyfoot Valley in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs at home on Friday night.

(Pictured above, Union’s Payton Johnson, left, and Zander McLaughlin were both named Hager Paving Incorporated Players of the Game)

“The win means a whole lot to us coming off the tough loss to Elk (County Catholic) in the D9 championship game,” Johnston said. “But it means so much more for the community. It’s been (49) years since we have won a state playoff game.”

There was little doubt about this one.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Union (15-12) led 24-13 after the first quarter and then blew the game wide open with a 22-5 advantage in the second to take a 46-18 lead into the break.

Zander Laughlin had a monster first quarter for the Knights with 12 points. He scored all 20 of his points in the first half.

Johnston put an exclamation point on the win with 10 of his points in the third quarter as Union led 58-24 heading into the fourth.

Chris Kozlowski led Turkeyfoot Valley (17-10) with 12 points.

Union will take on District 7 champion Imani Christian Academy, a 78-43 winner over Clarion, on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

Defense keyed the onslaught for Union, which forced turnovers in bunches.

“The key for tonight’s game was to come out in our press and force them to make turnovers and get easy steals,” Johnston said. “(We wanted to) get out and run when we could.”

IMANI CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 78, CLARION 43

Imani, the WPIAL champs, opened up a 58-25 lead at the half and cruised to a win over the Bobcats in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

Devon Lauer led Clarion with 17 points.

ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 67, NEIGHBORHOOD ACADEMY 47

Adam Straub, Will Wortman and Michael Jacobs each scored 14 points to lead the Crusaders to a Class A first-round win.

Courtney Wallace scored 17 to pace Neighborhood.

HARMONY 70, DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 58

Andrew Green had a big night with 27 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Cardinals in a Class A first-round setback.

Marek Hoyt added 17 for DCC.

Cohlton Fry led Harmony with 23 points.

PENN HILLS 63, DuBOIS 20

Tyson Kennis scored 12 points, but the Beavers were no match for Penn Hills in the opening round of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs.

Penn Hills led 33-9 at the half and 50-15 after three quarters.

Noah Barren led Penn Hills with 15 points and Robert Thomas added 12.

LAUREL HIGHLANDS 82, CLEARFIELD 59

Braison Patrick led the Bison with 15 points in a Class 4A loss.

Keonder Deshields scored 30 to pace Laurel Highlands.



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.