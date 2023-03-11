Police Identify Suspect in Farmington Township Burglary

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Greenville man was identified as the suspect in a burglary of a business in Farmington Township.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Daniel Paul Strausser, of Greenville, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Wednesday, March 8.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to Cyphert’s Lawncare located at 8162 Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, for a report of a burglary on February 4.

The investigation revealed that on February 3 at approximately 7:30 p.m., an unknown male actor had forced entry into the front door of the business using a pry bar, the complaint states.

The business was also found to be the residence of the owners, who were home at the time. Damage was caused to both the door and the frame. The unknown male removed four cartons of cigarettes, a Ruger .380 handgun, a computer tower, and $295.00 in cash from within the business and then fled the scene, the complaint indicates.

Surveillance video was obtained from cameras located above the door where the actor made entry. He can be seen arriving in a dark-colored smaller vehicle believed to be a Chevy Trax. The actor is seen wearing a checkered fleece jacket. A hand tattoo is shown on his right hand which contains a considerable amount of red coloring. Tattoos can also be seen on all his fingers, the complaint notes.

On February 7, a media release was made by Crimestoppers which contained multiple pictures obtained from the surveillance video, the complaint states.

On February 14, police received a tip that identified the accused, Daniel Strausser, as the actor in the media post. Through research on open-source media, a photo was obtained of Strausser wearing the same fleece jacket as the actor seen on the surveillance video, the complaint indicates.

A photo was also obtained of the tattoos on Strausser’s right hand, which include letters on every finger and the same red coloring as the actor, the complaint notes.

Additionally, witnesses have been identified that confirm Strausser drives a dark-colored Chevy Trax, the complaint states.

Strausser was arraigned at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations, Person Present, Felony 1

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 1

– Criminal Mischief – Tamper, Summary

Unable to post $100,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Tuesday, March 21, at 1:15 p.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

