Richard “Pete” Haniwalt, 74, of Renfrew, formerly of Oil City, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Butler Memorial Hospital.

He was born November 26, 1948 in Van, PA, the son of the late James Rowland and Edna Maude (Bell) Haniwalt.

On September 8, 1973 he married Debbie Byham in Oil City.

He retired in 2007 from PA American Water Company, due to severe diabetes.

Pete enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping at Kozy Campground, where he met many friends.

He owned and operated Haniwalts Gun Shop for the past 35 years.

Surviving are his two sons, Timothy Wayne (Alita) Haniwalt of Butler and Stephen Todd (Amanda) Haniwalt of Hilliards; his daughter, Marci Lynn (Jim) Edowski of Butler; three grandchildren, Dustin Haniwalt of Enon Valley, Jacquelyn Haniwalt of Butler, and Austin Haniwalt of Butler; his sister Patty Dilley of Franklin; two nephews, Timothy (Cindy) Foster and Terry (Lee) Haniwalt both of Franklin.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Haniwalt, who passed away on June 19, 2019; his two sisters, Ruby Foster and Pearl Haniwalt.

Private burial in the Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens, Cranberry, PA.

A special thanks for the Life for Butler staff where he spent three days a week.

Online condolences can be shared at https://www.youngfuneralhomes.com/.

