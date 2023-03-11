SPONSORED: Check Out 4 Your Car Connection’s Weekly Featured Vehicle!

 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Saturday, March 11, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Saturday, March 11, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Light Blue White Clean Grid Family Photo Collage (23)CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection’s Weekly Featured Vehicle is a 2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4WD.

You don’t want to miss this sharp-looking 2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4WD with keyless entry and keyless start.

ENTERTAINMENT FEATURES

6 Speakers
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth Connection
GPS Antenna Input
Harman Radio Manufacturer
Integrated Roof Antenna
Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Smart Device Integration
WiFi Hotspot

MECHANICAL FEATURES

1000# Maximum Payload
15.8 Gal. Fuel Tank
160 Amp Alternator
3.73 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Electronic Transfer Case
Engine Oil Cooler
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
GVWR: 5,500 lbs
Normal Duty Suspension
Permanent Locking Hubs
Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Sale Price: $17,995.00

To view a full list of vehicle details: https://www.4yourcarconnection.com/vehicle-details/used-2015-jeep-cherokee-limited-4wd-cranberry-pa-id-50822782

Stop by 4 Your Car Connection located at 7082 US Highway 322, Cranberry, Pa, or give them a call at 814-678-3325.

Visit www.4yourcarconnection.com for a full list of inventory or visit them on facebook.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
