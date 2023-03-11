Zimmerman’s Quest For PIAA Gold Falls Short in Hershey as Several D9 Wrestlers Earn Medals

HERSHEY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Brookville senior Jackson Zimmerman was pinned by Rune Lawrence of Frazier in the 189-pound Class 2A championship bout at the PIAA Wrestling Championships on Saturday afternoon.

(Brookville senior Jackson Zimmerman battles in the quarterfinals on Friday/photo by Molly Zimmerman)

Zimmerman fell behind 2-0 on a takedown, but earned a reversal to knot the match up at 2-2.

But Lawrence, who had won back-to-back state titles at 172 pounds before moving up to 189 this season, was able to get Zimmerman on his back in the second period for a fall in 2:42.

Zimmerman, the District 9 and Northwest Regional champion, did not place at the state meet last season. He’ll come home with a silver medal.



Other District 9 wrestlers also earned medals.

Brockway 114-pounder Weston Pisarchick won a bronze, winning his third-place bout, 3-1, over Nico Fanella of Indiana.

Brady Collins, a 139-pounder from Clearfield, finished fourth. He lost his third-place match 2-0 to Chase Hontz of Faith Christian.

Port Allegany heavyweight Carson Neely settled for fourth, falling to Emmanuel Ulrich of Mifflinburg.

Both Neely and Ulrich came into the tournament undefeated before losing in the semifinals.

Gavin Thompson, a heavyweight from Brockway, overcame a knee injury in the District 9 championships to battle his way to a fifth-place finish at the state tournament. He defeated Joseph Baronick of Burgettstown, 2-1, on the fifth-place bout.

Cranberry freshman Dalton Wenner placed seventh, downing Gage Swank of Muncy, 4-1, to earn a medal.

His teammate, 189-pounder Brayden McFetridge also placed seventh, winning his seventh-place bout by forfeit.

The Berries rounded out their medal hall with 121-pounder Elijah Brosius, who placed eighth. He fell in his seventh-place bout in an ultimate tiebreaker, 3-2.

