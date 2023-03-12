 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Sunday, March 12, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A chance of snow after 11am, mixing with rain after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday – Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 40. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night – Rain likely before 9pm, then snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Showers. High near 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night – Showers. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

