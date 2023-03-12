7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – A chance of snow after 11am, mixing with rain after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 38. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Tonight – Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday – Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 40. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday Night – Rain likely before 9pm, then snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Thursday Night – A chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday – Showers. High near 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night – Showers. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.