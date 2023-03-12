All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Frank Butcher
Frank Butcher served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Francis J. Butcher (Frank)
Born: January 14, 1942
Died: February 12, 2023
Hometown: Clarion, Pa.
Branch: U.S. Army
Frank Butcher proudly served in the United States Army from 1960 to 1966.
He was laid to rest in the New Bethlehem Cemetery.
Click here to view a full obituary.
