 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Crown Roast with Apricot Dressing

Sunday, March 12, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

It’s beautifully roasted with an apricot glaze and a nicely-browned stuffing!

Ingredients

1 pork crown roast (12 ribs and about 8 pounds)
1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt

1/3 cup apricot preserves

Apricot dressing:
1/4 cup butter, cubed
1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms
1 medium onion, finely chopped
1 celery rib, finely chopped
1 cup chopped dried apricots
1/2 teaspoon dried savory
1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 cups soft bread crumbs

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Place roast on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Sprinkle with seasoned salt. Bake, uncovered, for 1 hour.

-Brush sides of roast with preserves. Bake until a thermometer reads 145°, 1-1/2 to 2 hours longer. Transfer the roast to a serving platter. Let stand 20 minutes before carving.

-For the dressing, in a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, onion, and celery; cook and stir for 6-8 minutes or until tender. Stir in apricots and seasonings. Add bread crumbs; toss to coat. Transfer to a greased 8-inch square baking dish. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until lightly browned. Carve roast between ribs; serve with dressing.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.