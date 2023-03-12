Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Crown Roast with Apricot Dressing

It’s beautifully roasted with an apricot glaze and a nicely-browned stuffing!

Ingredients

1 pork crown roast (12 ribs and about 8 pounds)

1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt



1/3 cup apricot preserves

Apricot dressing:

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1 cup sliced fresh mushrooms

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 celery rib, finely chopped

1 cup chopped dried apricots

1/2 teaspoon dried savory

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 cups soft bread crumbs

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. Place roast on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Sprinkle with seasoned salt. Bake, uncovered, for 1 hour.

-Brush sides of roast with preserves. Bake until a thermometer reads 145°, 1-1/2 to 2 hours longer. Transfer the roast to a serving platter. Let stand 20 minutes before carving.

-For the dressing, in a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, onion, and celery; cook and stir for 6-8 minutes or until tender. Stir in apricots and seasonings. Add bread crumbs; toss to coat. Transfer to a greased 8-inch square baking dish. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until lightly browned. Carve roast between ribs; serve with dressing.

