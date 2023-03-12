Heath Michael Shreckengost (43) of New Bethlehem, PA passed away at his home on March 10, 2023, unexpectedly.

Heath was a 1998 graduate of Redbank Valley High School where he applied himself mostly to music and the performing arts.

He enjoyed outdoor activities and became an Eagle Scout at a very young age.

Heath joined the workforce at the Southwest Game Farm, but out of the several occupations he invested himself in, Desperado’s Bar and Grill was his canvas for nearly twenty years.

He loved his people, and they loved him.

He also worked as a direct support professional for Valley Advantages.

Family and friends are where Heath found his happiness and comfort.

If he wasn’t watching a Penguins or a Steelers game, he was looking for more time with the many he loved.

Concerts, camping, horror movies, or board games, nothing was too great or too small for Heath.

He had an amazing sense of humor, making everyone around him feel loved and respected.

Heath was fond of saying that he loved his cat more than he loved most people.

He affectionately named him Poop, and they spent many evenings cuddled up on the couch together.

Heath was the son of Chester and Tina Shreckengost of New Bethlehem, PA. Both survive.

Heath is further survived by his life partner Harry Yale, sister Eden Shumaker and her husband Jacob Shumaker, his Aunt Vicky Howell and her husband John Howell, Aunt Chelsie Croscutt, and Uncle Michael Shreckengost along with several cousins.

Heath was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Chester and Jean Shreckengost and by his maternal grandparents Joseph and Elva Willison.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Randy Hopper officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

