Sherwin “Anita” Shofestall, 86, of Corsica, died Friday morning, March 10, 2023 at her home with her loving husband of 67 years by her side.

Born on April 22, 1936 in Strattanville, she was the daughter of the late William and Mabel Fox Slocum.

She was a graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School.

Following graduation she began working a G.C. Murphy’s Five & Dime in Clarion.

She met her future husband, Max Shofestall at a family fish fry.

During their courtship the young couple would meet after work and stroll the streets of Clarion, talking and window shopping.

They married on December 10, 1955 with a quiet intimate service at the Strattanville Methodist Church with the minister and his wife as witnesses of the happy occasion.

Later that day Max carried his new bride over the threshold of the modest house he had built.

They spent their lifetime there, raised their 5 children and cared for their grandchildren and great grandchildren in their home just outside of Corsica.

Anita was known to be beautiful, soft spoken, kind, caring, generous and hard working woman.

She loved her family above all else and spent her days raising them while working side by side with her husband on their farm.

With Max’s help she learned to not only drive a car but could handle the farm truck and tractor as well. She could pick corn, mend a fence, tend farm chores by day and tuck her children in and read them a bedtime story at the end of her day.

She was an accomplished baker; her table always was graced with one of her homemade baked goodies.

Birthdays, holidays and many fundraisers where given the pleasure of one of her cakes.

Each was decorated with her love and care.

At Christmastime, she would create one of her special gingerbread houses which she would bake and decorate in her own loving way.

Known in the community as “The Corn Lady”, she sold the corn and produce they have grown on their farm from her roadside umbrella stand.

After her children were grown she became the rural postal carrier in her area, delivering letters and packages with a friendly smile.

Always busy but never too busy to make time for or help others, be it cooking, babysitting, sewing or doing some ones hair, this cherish wife, mother, and neighbor will be forever missed.

She has earned her place in Heaven and will watch over her family and loved ones until which time they join her there.

Her spirit will walk with them until that day comes.

Those surviving are her husband of 67 years, Max Shofestall; her 5 children, Tammy (Shawn) Martin, Terry (Ben Toth) Glover, Tom (Chris) Shofestall, Amy (Charlie) Brooks and Sadie (Bill) Snyder: her 7 grandchildren, Toni and Megan Martin, Anita (Michael) Snyder-Kahle, Grace and Regina Snyder, Jason Brooks and Samantha (Bill) Hetrick; her 2 great grandchildren, Chance and Izzabella; as well as her 3 sisters, Marjorie Palmer, Mona Radaker and Linda (Don) White.

Her family will receive friends on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 11AM-12PM(noon) at Pisgah Presbyterian Church.

A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. (noon) with the Rev. James Deitrich, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests memorial donation be made in her memory to your local library, fire department, church or charity of one’s choice.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory

