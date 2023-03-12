Free Gambling Awareness Program: Gambling Away the Golden Years
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) is offering a free gambling prevention program titled, Gambling Away the Golden Years.
AICDAC provides alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs prevention, problem-gambling prevention, and education services at no cost to all organizations/agencies in Armstrong, Indiana, and Clarion Counties.
Now, more than ever, prevention programming is an essential component of our community residents’ education providing protective factors for all ages to promote safe, addiction-free living.
The educational program explores the possibility of gambling turning from entertainment to addiction during the retirement years. For the small percentage of older adults who become addicted to gambling, retirement may mean debt, physical and mental health problems, and estrangement from family and friends, a far cry from golden. This program contains a ten-minute educational video and a workbook to follow the movie.
The film and book integrate true stories by real people, including an adult and child of an addicted gambler, who tells about the impact a gambling disorder can have on the individual, family, and community.
AICDAC Prevention Department now offers all programs, including Gambling Away the Golden Years in-person or virtual based on the organization’s preference. The scheduling agency will coordinate with our Prevention Specialists as to which virtual platform will be implemented. In-person programs will be scheduled as normal.
To schedule Gambling Away the Golden Years, or other free prevention programs, please call 814-226-6350 or email [email protected]
If you or someone you know is struggling with compulsive or problem gambling, please call the 24/7 Pennsylvania Gambling Addiction hotline at 1-800-GAMBLER.
