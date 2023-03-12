West Forest Student to Participate in State Leadership Conference

TIONESTA, Pa. (EYT) – A West Forest High School Freshman will be participating in the Pa. State FCCLA Conference this month at Seven Springs Resort.

(Pictured above: Jayden McKeel, a freshman at West Forest High School, is shown above reading to some primary students during Read Across America week.)

Jayden is combining her membership in the Book Club and FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) to share her love of reading with other students.

She will be participating in the 2023 State Leadership Conference at Seven Springs Resort held from March 20 to March 22. She plans to compete for a place at Nationals in Denver, Colorado.

Her STAR Project is called “Focus on Children.”

