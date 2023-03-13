Clarion Woman Accused of Smuggling Meth into Clarion County Jail

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing felony drug charges after she reportedly smuggled methamphetamine into the Clarion County Jail.

According to court documents, CNET (Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team) filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Meagan Elizabeth Wagner, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on February 27.

Meagan Wagner was arrested on November 9, 2022, on a pending arrest warrant on charges filed by the Clarion Borough Police Department, according to a criminal complaint.

Wagner was taken into custody at the Clarion County CYS building and taken before District Court for arraignment. She was committed to the Clarion County Jail on bond. Upon her arrest, the Clarion Borough Police asked Wagner if she had any drugs or items in her possession, and she replied “no,” the complaint states.

Wagner was transported to the Clarion County Jail and released into jail custody. Clarion Borough Police advised the jail personnel that Wagner wasn’t searched properly due to being a female, the complaint indicates.

A corrections officer asked Wagner if there was anything on her property she wanted to give them now, and Wagner asked “like what?” The officer said guns, knives, needles, anything sharp, drugs of any kind, and Wagner replied “no,” the complaint notes.

A corrections officer was searching the bag that Wagner had in her possession when she was brought into the jail. The officer located a pink stamp-type bag attached to a gold paper clip with a white powder substance inside, according to the complaint.

Officers took possession of the items, and secured them in an evidence bag, the complaint indicates.

Officers returned to the intake area and asked Wagner what was inside the pink baggie. Wagner replied that she borrowed the purse that morning, the complaint notes.

The officer then picked up all the other items laying on the counter and asked Wagner individually if the item was hers, and she said “yes” to all the other items. The officer then stated to Wagner, “so all the items are yours, but you don’t know what is in the baggie?” and Wagner replied “no,” the complaint states.

Police sent the evidence to the Erie Regional Lab via certified mail.

On February 14, authorities received the Erie Regional Lab Report which indicated the baggie contained Methamphetamine, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, according to the complaint.

Wagner was arraigned at 8:16 p.m. on February 28 on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

– Contraband/Controlled Substance, Felony 2

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Bail for this case was set at $25,000.00 monetary.

She remains in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, March 14, at 2:15 p.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

