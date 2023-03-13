7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayA chance of snow before 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
TonightSnow likely, mainly before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
TuesdayA chance of snow, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tuesday NightA slight chance of snow before 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
WednesdayMostly sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph.
Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 19.
ThursdayPartly sunny, with a high near 49.
Thursday NightA chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
FridayRain, mainly after 8am. High near 56. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday NightRain before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow. Low around 32. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
SaturdayA chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday NightMostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
SundayMostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy.
