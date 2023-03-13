Area Man Accused of Assaulting Woman With Gun, Threatening to Kill Her

KARNS CITY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man was taken into custody after police say he assaulted and threatened to kill a woman during an incident in Karns City Borough Friday evening.

According to Butler-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to a report of an assault on Spruce Road, in Karns City Borough, Butler County, around 8:57 p.m. on Friday, March 10.

Police say a known victim advised she was assaulted by a known 33-year-old Karns City man.

The victim told police she met the suspect in the woods on his parent’s property earlier in the day. The suspect then assaulted her with the barrel of a gun, grabbed her by the throat, and stomped on her hand.

According to police, the suspect told the victim if she called the police, he would kill her.

The suspect appeared at the residence and was taken into custody. He was found in possession of 119 .223 rounds, 13 9mm rounds, and several knives. No firearms were found on the suspect, according to the complaint.

After being transported to PSP Butler, the suspect refused to be interviewed. Charges were prepared, and he was placed in the Butler County Jail.

On March 11, a search warrant was executed on the suspect’s camper in Karns City where the assault took place on March 10, revealing multiple firearms, a grenade, ammunition, Kevlar vests, THC cartridges, and multiple other items.

The victim is a 32-year-old Butler woman.

The suspect’s name was not released.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The name of the suspect will be released upon the completion of court document filings. An updated article will be posted at this time.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.