Bill Hearst Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at Chamber Awards Dinner

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry held their annual Chamber Awards Dinner on Saturday, March 11, where they recognized Bill Hearst with the Lifetime Achievement award for his contributions to the community through his career in radio.

(Pictured above: Bill Hearst seated in front of employees DJ Jesse Ferris, Business Manager Maleigha Wright, and Haven LeFay in November 2022.)

Hearst, a Clarion native and former owner of WWCH radio, C-93 FM, and GOAT FM 94.1, was acknowledged for his lifelong commitment to radio and the impact he has had on the industry.

Over the years, Hearst has served in various roles in radio including sales, on-air, accounting, creative, engineering, property management, FCC law, and “tower climbing.”

He has held several positions such as Station Manager, Program Director, Sales Manager, Chief Engineer, and Owner, which has contributed to his extensive knowledge and experience in the field.

The Lifetime Achievement award recognizes Hearst’s contribution to the community and his commitment to excellence in his profession.

The Chamber Awards Dinner took place at the Gemmell Center at PennWest-Clarion University and started at 5:30 p.m. It was an opportunity for members of the community to come together and celebrate the achievements of local businesses and individuals.

