Clarion Chamber Awards Dinner Celebrates Community Contributors

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry held their annual Chamber Awards Dinner on Saturday, March 11, at the Gemmell Center at PennWest-Clarion University, recognizing businesses and individuals who have made significant contributions to the community.

The following awards were presented:

Business of the Year Award, Community Service Division: Tri-County Animal Rescue

Business of the Year Award, Economic Development Division: Faller’s Furniture

Citizen of the Year Award: Jackie Griebel

Lifetime Achievement Award: Bill Hearst

Young Professional of the Year Award: Jess Funk

Tri-County Animal Rescue Center

Tri-County Animal Rescue Center is a no-kill facility located in the former Clarion County Humane Society building in Shippenville, Pa.

Since their founding in 2011, they have spayed or neutered about 3,000 cats and about 900 dogs and have placed over 3,000 pets in “forever homes.”

Tri-County Animal Rescue Center is funded by grants and donations. Each summer they host International Homeless Animal Day.

Faller’s Furniture

Faller’s Furniture has been in the Furniture and Mattress business since 1847.

Early on, they made coffins and wagons in addition to furniture. The original Fryburg store was destroyed by a cyclone in 1890. The rebuilt store was destroyed by fire in 1908, after which the family built the store that still stands today serving the community as Fryburg Old Treasures Depot.

They moved their furniture business from Fryburg to Clarion in 2001.

In December of last year, the Clarion store was relocated to the former Comet Food Warehouse building on South Fifth Avenue.

Jackie Griebel

Jackie was recognized for her incredible and eclectic contributions to the community.

She brought Lasagna Love to the area, an organization that cooks and delivers meals to families in need, and serves as the regional leader for Clarion and Venango Counties.

Jackie also formed a task force to improve public transportation in Clarion County and volunteers with the EMS task force, which works to maintain EMS services throughout the county.

She holds Passion for Vets fundraisers and is an outreach manager for the Special Olympics. She performs at nursing homes with her clogging group, the “Wild Laurel Cloggers,” and volunteers at Clarion Area Schools, Beagle Freedom Project, and the Soldiers Angels Network.

She organized a carnival for children in Memorial Park during the Autumn Leaf Festival last summer and is also the chairwoman for the 2023 Autumn Leaf Festival.

Bill Hearst

A Clarion native and owner of WWCH radio, C-93 FM, and GOAT FM 94.1 was recognized for his lifelong commitment to small-market radio.

Bill served in various roles in radio including sales, on-air, accounting, creative, engineering, property management, FCC law, and “tower climbing.”

He has held the positions of Station Manager, Program Director, Sales Manager, Chief Engineer, and Owner over the years.

Jessica Funk

Jess works as a Program Manager at Clarion Blueprint Community, as a program manager at Reynoldsville Community Association, and as the economic development specialist at the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation.

She holds two bachelor’s degrees in Communication and Creative Writing from Slippery Rock University and a Master of Arts degree in Organizational Leadership from Brandman University.

Jess graduated from Clarion Area High School in 2013 with a 4.0 GPA where she served as the Student Council President, the Softball Team Captain, the Art Literary Magazine Editor, and was a member of the National Honor Society.

