Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Bullet
Monday, March 13, 2023 @ 06:03 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Bullet!
Bullet is an adult male Pug and Boston Terrier mix.
He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, he is friendly and gentle.
He was surrendered to the shelter when his owner could no longer care for him.
Bullet is listed as having Special Needs as he has a skin allergy.
For more information on him, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.
Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at http://www.toptierfcu.org/ for more information.
