Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolaty Peanut Clusters

Making sweets couldn’t be any easier!

Ingredients

1 jar (16 ounces) of salted dry roasted peanuts

1 jar (16 ounces) of unsalted dry roasted peanuts



1 package (11-1/2 ounces) of milk chocolate chips1 package (10 ounces) of peanut butter chips3 packages (10 to 12 ounces each) of white baking chips2 packages (10 ounces each) of 60% cacao bittersweet chocolate baking chips

Directions

-In a 6-qt. slow cooker, combine peanuts. Layer with the remaining ingredients in the order given (do not stir). Cover and cook on low for 2-2-1/2 hours or until chips are melted, stirring halfway through cooking.

-Stir to combine. Drop by tablespoonfuls onto waxed paper. Refrigerate until set. Store in an airtight container at room temperature.

