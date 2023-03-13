Dorothy Mae Bell, 87, of Cranberry, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at her residence, on March 10, 2023.

Born November 6, 1935, in Rockland, she was a daughter of the late James H. and Effie M. Whitling Thompson.

Dorothy was an Emlenton High School graduate.

Dorothy worked at the former Riverside Markets that became Bi-Lo, as a deli manager until she retired.

After retiring, she continued to work for Sluggers Meat Market, and then at Wal-Mart.

Dorothy enjoyed playing BINGO, the lottery, and doing crafts.

Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

On October 1, 1954, she married Robert E. Bell, Sr.

They shared 43 years of marriage together until he died on July 12, 1998.

Surviving is one son, Robert E. Bell, Jr.; two grandsons, Robert D. Pedley and his wife Sarah, and William R. Pedley all of Cranberry; and five great grandchildren, Ian Rodgers, Hayden Pedley, Saylor Pedley, Lucy Pedley, and Lucas Pedley.

Also surviving are a sister, Betty McGinnis of Erie; two sisters-in-law, Carol Thompson of Franklin and Sue Thompson of Virginia; a son-in-law, Steve Pedley of Tippery; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Dorothy in death are her parents, James and Effie Thompson; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mary and Lemont Bell; her husband, Robert E. Bell Sr.; her daughter, Kathy Ann Pedley; five brothers, James, John, Richard, Robert, and Fredrick Thompson; two sisters and their husbands, Patricia and Boyd Melat, and Beverly and Paul Jones; and one brother-in-law, Richard McGinnis.

A visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Monday, March 13, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again the following day, March 14, from 11 am to noon.

Funeral services will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, beginning at noon.

Dorothy will be laid to rest beside her husband, Robert, in Starr Cemetery at Ninevah.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the animal rescue service, Jenny’s Dreams, 2025 Cranberry Rockland Road, Kennerdell, PA 16374.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

