Ellen Marie Reed, age 81 of Erie and formerly of Knox, passed away at UPMC Hamot on Thursday morning, March 9, 2023 following an illness.

Born November 16, 1941 in Rochester, New York, she was the daughter of the late James and Irene Doyle Brown.

She worked for the Bureau of Blindness for 34 years retiring as a clerical supervisor.

Ellen had a kind heart and would help anyone.

Her family never knew who would be sitting at Thanksgiving dinner.

She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

Ellen enjoyed sewing, knitting and word searches.

Survivors include her children: Rina Irwin (Joe) and Robert Culp (Kelly), both of Erie; three grandchildren: Haley Kahle (Josh) Amber Nerlich (Ryan) and Kellianne Nerlich (Anthony) and three step grandchildren: Madison Chabot (Ethan), Andrew Irwin and Mandie Godel (Chris).

Ellen is also survived by her great grandson, Jackson Culp; step great grandson, Rohan Godel; two brothers, Don Brown (Nancy) and Jerry Brown (Michelle) both of Erie and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Tyler Culp.

Ellen’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the doctors and staff at UPMC Hamot for their excellent care.

There will be no calling hours.

A private family graveside service will be held in the Knox Union Cemetery where family friend, Gordon Barrett, will offer the eulogy and final words.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Ellen Marie Reed to Child Development Centers, Inc., 2335 W 38th St, Erie, PA 16506 or online at https://www.cdcenters.org/donate.html.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

