Faller’s Furniture Named Business of the Year for Economic Development Efforts

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Faller’s Furniture was named Business of the Year at the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry’s annual Chamber Awards Dinner held on Saturday, March 11, at the Gemmell Center at PennWest-Clarion University.

(Pictured above: Evan Faller, Greg Faller, and Roberta Faller at the grand opening of the new Plaza store.)

The award was presented in the Economic Development Division in recognition of the store’s contributions to the economic development of the area over the past year.

Faller’s Furniture has been a fixture in the furniture and mattress business since 1847, originally making coffins and wagons in addition to furniture.

The store has survived several disasters, including the destruction of the original Fryburg store by a cyclone in 1890 and a fire that destroyed the rebuilt store in 1908. After the fire, the family built another store in Fryburg that still stands today, serving the community as Fryburg Old Treasures Depot.

In 2001, Faller’s Furniture moved its furniture business from Fryburg to Clarion. The store relocated again in December 2022 to the former Comet Food Warehouse building on South Fifth Avenue.

Despite the challenges of moving, Faller’s Furniture has continued to be a leader in the community and a driving force in economic development.

The Chamber Business of the Year Award in the Economic Development Division recognizes businesses that have made significant contributions to the local economy through job creation, investment in the community, and other economic development efforts

