Featured Local Job: Food Service Workers



Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has openings for full-time and part-time food service workers.

Are you looking for a better work/life balance? Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community?

If so, Laurelbrooke Personal Care is looking for you!

Position: Full-Time & Part-Time Food Service Workers

The Role at a glance:

Laurelbrooke Personal Care is looking to add a motivated food service worker to their Healthcare team in Brookville, Pa. As a food service worker, you will have the opportunity to perform a variety of tasks, learn a variety of skills, and interact with a diverse clientele daily in a fast-paced environment.

What you’ll be doing:

Preparing, serving and distributing food, and may require working in various areas of the department, such as the tray line, dish room, cafeteria and storeroom.

This list of duties and responsibilities is not all-inclusive and may be expanded to include other duties and responsibilities, as management may deem necessary from time to time.

What we’re looking for:

Must possess strong interpersonal and customer skills.

Have excellent attention to details and service knowledge.

Have excellent communication and organization skills.

Prior food service experience is preferred.

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

133 Laurelbrooke Drive

Brookville, PA 15825

For more information please call: 814-849-0494 or email: [email protected]

Click here to apply!

Cura Hospitality is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.



