Featured Local Job: Full Time Loan Clerk

Monday, March 13, 2023 @ 08:03 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Top Tier Federal Credit Union, one of Pennsylvania’s leading credit unions, has an immediate opening for a Full Time Loan Clerk.

The ideal candidate is a self-starting team player who has strong communication skills, strong computer skills and is very detail-oriented.

Benefits:
We offer a competitive salary with a generous incentive plan, health insurance, 401k plan, paid time off, paid holidays, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, short term disability and long term disability.

Starting Salary: $32,000 – $35,000 based on experience

Duties and Accountabilities:

  • Review loan files for accuracy and completeness
  • Prepare and deliver loan quality control reports
  • Conduct maintenance on loan files and scan to core system
  • Monitor and collect delinquent loans and manage asset recovery
  • Track and maintain collateral on loans of all types
  • Monitor insurance coverages
  • Order payment coupon books
  • Manage credit insurance claims
  • Deliver electronic files to Credit Reporting Agencies and other recipients
  • All other duties that may be assigned

Requirements:

  • Strong organizational and communication skills
  • Focused and highly detail-oriented
  • Strong problem solving skills
  • Self-starter
  • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office including Excel

Email resume to [email protected]


