Featured Local Job: Full Time Loan Clerk
Monday, March 13, 2023 @ 08:03 AM
Top Tier Federal Credit Union, one of Pennsylvania’s leading credit unions, has an immediate opening for a Full Time Loan Clerk.
The ideal candidate is a self-starting team player who has strong communication skills, strong computer skills and is very detail-oriented.
Benefits:
We offer a competitive salary with a generous incentive plan, health insurance, 401k plan, paid time off, paid holidays, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, short term disability and long term disability.
Starting Salary: $32,000 – $35,000 based on experience
Duties and Accountabilities:
- Review loan files for accuracy and completeness
- Prepare and deliver loan quality control reports
- Conduct maintenance on loan files and scan to core system
- Monitor and collect delinquent loans and manage asset recovery
- Track and maintain collateral on loans of all types
- Monitor insurance coverages
- Order payment coupon books
- Manage credit insurance claims
- Deliver electronic files to Credit Reporting Agencies and other recipients
- All other duties that may be assigned
Requirements:
- Strong organizational and communication skills
- Focused and highly detail-oriented
- Strong problem solving skills
- Self-starter
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office including Excel
Email resume to [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.