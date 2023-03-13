Filmmakers Host Private Screening of ‘All In’ in Clarion’s Movies on Main Theater

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Movies on Main theater in Clarion was filled with approximately 100 guests on Saturday night, all excited to attend the private screening of the documentary film All In.

The feature-length film was directed by Garrett Heath of Okiejoke Media, and was produced by Heath and the film’s subject, Jason Say.

All In tells the story of Say’s journey to hunt an elusive monster Pennsylvania whitetail buck in the Clarion area during the 2022 hunting season.

While the film shows a detailed telling of the hunt, the overarching theme centers on pushing through trials and overcoming obstacles by showcasing Say’s passion for hunting and his determination to make a living out of it.

“I wanted to make a film that was about hunting, yeah, but one that could show people that you can overcome hard things,” Say explained. “You don’t have to love hunting to love this film.”

Say, a marketing executive in the healthcare field, decided to pursue his passion for hunting and left his job to launch Wired Outdoors, a website, Roku channel, and YouTube channel dedicated to bringing semi-live hunting shows to viewers. After four years of hard work, Say gained enough viewership and sponsorships to support his family.

His journey is captured in All In, which features footage of the whitetail buck hunt, along with interviews of Say’s wife, Liza, and the friends that helped him on his journey.

The screening was held for friends and family of Say and Heath, who wanted their loved ones to be the first to see the film. The plan is to release All In to streaming services sometime this fall, in time for the 2023 hunting season.

The event was a successful showcase of the passion and dedication of the filmmakers and their crew in producing an inspiring story.

Wired Outdoors now enjoys over 400,000 subscribers on Roku and over 60,000 subscribers on YouTube. The two channels get millions of views every year.

