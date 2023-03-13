Governor Shapiro Appoints Major Michaelann Andrusiak as Director of Office of Homeland Security

​HARRISBURG, Pa. – On Friday, March 10, Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris announced the promotion of Pennsylvania State Police Captain Michaelann Andrusiak to Major, and her appointment as Director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security.

“Major Andrusiak has decades of experience in law enforcement and protecting our Commonwealth against the threats we face, and most importantly, she has embodied the highest standards of trust and integrity throughout her career,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner. “I am confident in her ability to continue serving the people of Pennsylvania and ensuring public safety.”

“I am honored to be selected by Governor Shapiro and Colonel Paris to serve as the Director of the Office of Homeland Security for Pennsylvania,” said Major Michaelann Andrusiak, Director of the Office of Homeland Security. “I look forward to the collaboration of talents and strength brought by the dedicated employees who serve in the Office of Homeland Security, the Governor’s Office, the Pennsylvania State Police, and all stakeholders, to continue the critical work to defend against emerging threats in service to protect the citizens of this Commonwealth. I will work hard to carry out the mission of this office.”

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security coordinates with the Pennsylvania State Police, federal agencies, local governments, and the private sector to secure the Commonwealth against acts of terrorism and to ensure public safety.

Major Michaelann Andrusiak is a native of Berks County who now calls Montgomery County home. Major Andrusiak enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in 2002, beginning her career as a trooper assigned to the Troop K, Media Station. While assigned to Media, she worked as both a patrol trooper and criminal investigator. Major Andrusiak held the ranks of Corporal, Sergeant and Lieutenant within the various stations which fall under the purview of Troop K, Philadelphia.

Major Andrusiak has also served in the Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division, and most recently served as the Director of the Drug Law Enforcement Division within the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Major Andrusiak is a 2000 cum laude graduate of Kutztown University and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology. She is also a graduate of the 283rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy.

