North Clarion High School Teams Place First in PA Science Olympiad Regional Tournament

ERIE, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion Jr./Sr. High School recently competed in the PA Science Olympiad Regional Tournament at Penn State Behrend.

(Pictured above: North Clarion Senior High team, grades 10-12)

Teams from both middle schools and high schools across the region competed against each other on Tuesday, March 7, in tests and events ranging from astronomy trivia to building and launching miniature catapults.

North Clarion students, led by advisors Keriann Mizerak and Jackie Bauer, put their classroom skills to the test in a real-world environment.

The junior high and senior high teams placed first at the competition for the second year in a row!

The senior high team (grades 10-12) earned twelve first-place medals, three second-place medals, two third-place medals, and five fourth-place medals.

First-Place Medals

Bridge: Oweb Shaffer and Wade Peters

Chemistry Lab: Kate Bauer and Kaylee Castner

Codebusters: Kate Bauer, Kaylee Castner, and Allison Ochs

Experimental Design: Nicole Fair, Dane Sliker, and Tytus Troup

Fermi Questions: Wade Peters and Owen Shaffer

Flight: Patrick Young and Dane Sliker

Forensics: Sophia Venanzi and Kate Bauer

It’s About Time: Sophia Venanzi and Emalie Best

Rocks & Minerals: Patrick Young and Melia Baumcratz

Scrambler: Patrick Young and Maddi Homan

Trajectory: Kaylee Castner and Wade Peters

Write It Do It: Nicole Fair and Kate Bauer

Second-Place Medals

Disease Detectives: Tytus Troup and Emalie Best

Remote Sensing: Tytus Troup and Allison Ochs

WiFi Lab: Kaleb Wolbert and Dane Sliker

Third-Place Medals

Dynamic Planet: Maddi Homan and Sophia Venanzi

Forestry: Melia Baumcratz and Sophia Venanzi

Fourth-Place Medals

Anatomy & Physiology: Kaleb Wolbert and Nicole Fair

Astronomy: Kaleb Wolbert and Patrick Young

Cell Biology: Maddi Homan and Owen Shaffer

Environmental Chemistry: Allison Ochs and Wade Peters

Green Generation: Melia Baumcratz and Nicole Fair

The Junior High team, grades 7-9 (pictured below) earned seven first-place medals, eleven second-place medals, and four third-place medals.

First-Place Medals

Anatomy & Physiology: Myia Hetrick and Brileigh Hook

BioProcess Lab: Jack Pappas and Julian Bellotti

Can’t Judge a Powder: Gwen Griebel and Jack Pappas

Flight: Kevin Young and Dean Sliker

Meteorology: JJ Brooks and Grace Gilara

Rocks & Minerals: Abby Lauer and Abbi Bell

Sounds of Music: Gwen Griebel and Julian Bellotti

Second-Place Medals

Bridge: Grace Gilara and Liam Bish

Codebusters: Brileigh Hook, Myia Hetrick, and Gwen Griebel

Crave the Wave: Owen Walter and Julian Bellotti

Crime Busters: Owen Walter and Jackson Nicewonger

Dynamic Planet: Ryan Pappas and Kevin Young

Experimental Design: Abbi Bell, Gwen Griebel, and Kevin Young

Road Scholar: Jackson Nicewonger and Jack Pappas

Roller Coaster: Julian Bellotti and Ryan Pappas

Solar System: Grace Gilara and JJ Brooks

Wheeled Vehicle: Dean Sliker and Kevin Young

Write It Do It: Abbi Bell and Abby Lauer

Third-Place Medals

Disease Detectives: Abbi Bell and Abby Lauer

Fast Facts: Dean Sliker and Jackson Nicewonger

Green Generation: Myia Hetrick and Brileigh Hook

Storm the Castle: Liam Bish and Owen Walter

Both teams will be advancing to the state tournament on April 22, 2023, at Penn State Altoona.

