North Clarion High School Teams Place First in PA Science Olympiad Regional Tournament
ERIE, Pa. (EYT) – North Clarion Jr./Sr. High School recently competed in the PA Science Olympiad Regional Tournament at Penn State Behrend.
(Pictured above: North Clarion Senior High team, grades 10-12)
Teams from both middle schools and high schools across the region competed against each other on Tuesday, March 7, in tests and events ranging from astronomy trivia to building and launching miniature catapults.
North Clarion students, led by advisors Keriann Mizerak and Jackie Bauer, put their classroom skills to the test in a real-world environment.
The junior high and senior high teams placed first at the competition for the second year in a row!
The senior high team (grades 10-12) earned twelve first-place medals, three second-place medals, two third-place medals, and five fourth-place medals.
First-Place Medals
Bridge: Oweb Shaffer and Wade Peters
Chemistry Lab: Kate Bauer and Kaylee Castner
Codebusters: Kate Bauer, Kaylee Castner, and Allison Ochs
Experimental Design: Nicole Fair, Dane Sliker, and Tytus Troup
Fermi Questions: Wade Peters and Owen Shaffer
Flight: Patrick Young and Dane Sliker
Forensics: Sophia Venanzi and Kate Bauer
It’s About Time: Sophia Venanzi and Emalie Best
Rocks & Minerals: Patrick Young and Melia Baumcratz
Scrambler: Patrick Young and Maddi Homan
Trajectory: Kaylee Castner and Wade Peters
Write It Do It: Nicole Fair and Kate Bauer
Second-Place Medals
Disease Detectives: Tytus Troup and Emalie Best
Remote Sensing: Tytus Troup and Allison Ochs
WiFi Lab: Kaleb Wolbert and Dane Sliker
Third-Place Medals
Dynamic Planet: Maddi Homan and Sophia Venanzi
Forestry: Melia Baumcratz and Sophia Venanzi
Fourth-Place Medals
Anatomy & Physiology: Kaleb Wolbert and Nicole Fair
Astronomy: Kaleb Wolbert and Patrick Young
Cell Biology: Maddi Homan and Owen Shaffer
Environmental Chemistry: Allison Ochs and Wade Peters
Green Generation: Melia Baumcratz and Nicole Fair
The Junior High team, grades 7-9 (pictured below) earned seven first-place medals, eleven second-place medals, and four third-place medals.
First-Place Medals
Anatomy & Physiology: Myia Hetrick and Brileigh Hook
BioProcess Lab: Jack Pappas and Julian Bellotti
Can’t Judge a Powder: Gwen Griebel and Jack Pappas
Flight: Kevin Young and Dean Sliker
Meteorology: JJ Brooks and Grace Gilara
Rocks & Minerals: Abby Lauer and Abbi Bell
Sounds of Music: Gwen Griebel and Julian Bellotti
Second-Place Medals
Bridge: Grace Gilara and Liam Bish
Codebusters: Brileigh Hook, Myia Hetrick, and Gwen Griebel
Crave the Wave: Owen Walter and Julian Bellotti
Crime Busters: Owen Walter and Jackson Nicewonger
Dynamic Planet: Ryan Pappas and Kevin Young
Experimental Design: Abbi Bell, Gwen Griebel, and Kevin Young
Road Scholar: Jackson Nicewonger and Jack Pappas
Roller Coaster: Julian Bellotti and Ryan Pappas
Solar System: Grace Gilara and JJ Brooks
Wheeled Vehicle: Dean Sliker and Kevin Young
Write It Do It: Abbi Bell and Abby Lauer
Third-Place Medals
Disease Detectives: Abbi Bell and Abby Lauer
Fast Facts: Dean Sliker and Jackson Nicewonger
Green Generation: Myia Hetrick and Brileigh Hook
Storm the Castle: Liam Bish and Owen Walter
Both teams will be advancing to the state tournament on April 22, 2023, at Penn State Altoona.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.