Rev. Roy Milton “Mike” Daugherty, 97, of Seneca, went to be with his long serving Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 11, 2023, to await the arrival of his loving wife, Marjorie.

He was born August 9, 1925 in Rouseville, the son of the late Floyd and Anna (Turk) Daugherty.

He was preceded in death by his only sister, Patricia Shreffler and her husband Wayne “Mike” Shreffler of Pleasantville.

Rev. Daugherty was raised in Rouseville, Pennsylvania and graduated early from Oil City High School to enlist in the U.S. Navy in February of 1943.

He attended basic training in March of 1943 and was an Aviation Ordinance man 3rd Class on the F4U aircraft.

He also served as an instructor for the Ariel Gunnery School in Gulf Beach Gunnery Range in Florida, and was discharged on April 16, 1946.

He was married to Marjorie (Shaffer) at the Rouseville United Methodist Church on March 14, 1947, after meeting on a blind date three months earlier.

They enjoyed 76 years of marriage together, and he is survived by his wife, Marjorie; two sons, Michael Daugherty (Diane) of Rockland, and Jeffrey Daugherty (fiancé Laurie) of Clymer; five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Mike worked for 18 years at Cooper Bessemer in Grove City, and on December 7, 1960 he became a born again Christian and was called into ministry.

Mike was an ordained elder in 1965 in the United Methodist Church and served together with his wife in the following church charges: Craigsville-Fenelton of Armstrong County, Valier-Hamilton-Frostburg of Jefferson County, New Virginia and Charleston of Mercer County.

Mike took great pride in his grandchildren and performed the marriage ceremonies for all five of his grandchildren, and baptized two of his great-grandchildren.

Mike was always active in his community, served as a Boy Scout leader, was actively involved in Cherry Run Church Camp in many positions from camp counselor to camp manager.

He especially enjoyed attending high school football games and activities, and served as chaplain for several teams.

He also belonged to the Coast Guard Auxiliary 5-4 of Shenango Reservoir for ten years, holding the position of Commander for two years.

Being an avid fisherman from a very young age meant he spent countless hours along the local trout streams, and camping at Kinzua Dam and Lake Erie.

In the fall, he would be small game and deer hunting.

Mike will always be remembered for his deep concern for others, never missed an opportunity to share about Jesus, and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

His quick wit and sense of humor always left people laughing, and his big smile was always an encouragement to others.

Per his request, there will be no visitation.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday (March 14) at 2 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, officiated by Rev. Jim Eaton.

Full military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Interment will immediately follow in the Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cherry Run Church Camp, c/o Don Shaffer 4765 Ramsaytown Road, Brookville, PA 15825; or to Shannon Eaton, who is a missionary for Safe Place Ministry, 107 Old York Rd. Apt. 5, New Cumberland, PA 17070.

To express online condolences to Mike’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

