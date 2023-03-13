SPONSORED: Acupuncturist Offering Specialized Services Across Area
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Vince Ganoe, a licensed acupuncturist in the state of Pennsylvania since 2014, is expanding his availability in the region with the hopeful goal of providing alternative healthcare services to create healthier local communities.
(Pictured above: Licensed acupuncturist Vince Ganoe has recently expanded his hours on Tuesdays at Crawford Chiropractic on Route 66 with some evening and weekend hours available. Major medical plans including Medicare are accepted.)
Vince utilizes many different techniques including dry needling, cupping, and advanced microcurrent therapies to help many conditions such as pain (headaches, neck, back, knee, etc), fibromyalgia, stress, anxiety, depression, and GI issues.
For the past several years, his services were primarily at the Vitality Natural Health and Wellness Center location in Meadville and at their new location which is the former Natural Options site in downtown Grove City. He continues to serve both these locations and is now expanding his availability in the Franklin/Oil City area to offer more hours Mondays at the Cranberry Wellness Center (inside God’s Little Garden at the Cranberry Mall) during their normal operating times.
In the Clarion County area, Vince offers his expertise at Crawford Chiropractic in Shippenville on Route 66 just north of the Country Fair with additional hours on Tuesdays and some evening and weekend hours available.
All times are reserved especially for each client by appointment only.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Vince directly at 814-227-7665 or email [email protected] Free consultations are available and major health insurance plans are accepted including Medicare plans.
Check out his website at www.acupuncturenwpa.com for general information on the health benefits of acupuncture and related modalities.
Vince previously served as an acupuncturist at Wellness Health Options with Betty McKisson in Clarion and both Acupuncture and Herbal Works locations in Clarion and Seneca.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.