SPONSORED: March Is Ford Truck Month at Clarion Ford

Monday, March 13, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Spring is near, and Ford Truck Month is happening at Clarion Ford!

Select New 2022 Ford F-150s have 0% financing for 36 months plus a $1,000 factory rebate, and Clarion Ford has a bunch in stock.

O% financing is also available on a New 2022 Ford Edge and a New 2022 Ford Explorer.

lease offer f150 savings (1)

lease offer edge (1)

lease offer explorer (1)

To check out all of the new truck inventory visit: https://www.clarionford.com/new-inventory/index.htm?search=&model=F-150&gvBodyStyle=Truck

To check out all of the other new Ford inventory visit: https://www.clarionford.com/new-inventory/index.htm

Shop in Clarion Ford’s giant climate-controlled showroom, and the dealership may buy your car even if you don’t buy theirs.

Visit Clarion Ford on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.

Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”

