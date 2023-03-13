State Police Calls: Cash Stolen, Money Box Damaged in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Cash Stolen, Money Box Damaged in Farmington Township

Marienville-based State Police are investigating a criminal mischief incident that occurred near State Route 36 and Railroad Street in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say $20.00 in cash was stolen sometime between 9:00 p.m. on March 6 and 5:00 a.m. on March 7.

A metal money box (value $20.00) was also damaged, police say.

This investigation is ongoing.

DUI in Barnett Township

Marienville-based State Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2020 Ford near State Route 899 and Wanje Lane in Barnett Township, Forest County, at 9:02 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8.

Police say the operator—a known 68-year-old Clarion man—was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

The investigation continues.

Drug Possession in Farmington Township

PSP Marienville conducted a traffic stop on a 2011 Honda CRV near State Route 66 and Smith Lane in Farmington Township, Clarion County, at 4:01 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

Police say the male passenger of the vehicle was in possession of a controlled substance.

The suspect is a 26-year-old Dayton man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Mischief Near Route 36

PSP Marienville are investigating a criminal mischief incident that occurred at a property on State Route 36 in Barnett Township, Jefferson County, sometime between 9:00 p.m. on March 6 and 5:00 a.m. on March 7.

Police say the hinge of a silver Master Lock was bent.

The value of the damage is $15.00.

The investigation is ongoing.

