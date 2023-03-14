7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Tonight – A slight chance of snow showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday – Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 11 to 18 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Thursday Night – Rain, mainly after 2am. Low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday – Rain before 11am, then showers, mainly after 11am. High near 52. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 46.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.