Clarion Chamber Recognizes Tri-County Animal Rescue Center as Business of the Year for Community Service Contributions

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry presented Tri-County Animal Rescue Center with the Business of the Year Award in the Community Service Division for its contributions to community service over the past year.

(Photo above: The ninth annual International Homeless Animal Day (IHAD) on Saturday, August 20, at Veterans Memorial Park in Clarion, hosted by Tri-County Animal Rescue Center.)

Located in the former Clarion County Humane Society building in Shippenville, Tri-County Animal Rescue Center is a no-kill facility that has been in operation since 2011.

The organization has made a significant impact in the area by spaying or neutering approximately 3,000 cats and 900 dogs since its founding and placing over 3,000 pets in “forever homes.”

The facility is funded by grants and donations and hosts International Homeless Animal Day each summer. In 2022, the event was held at Veterans Memorial Park in Clarion.

The annual Chamber Awards Dinner was held on Saturday, March 11, at the Gemmell Center at PennWest-Clarion University.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.