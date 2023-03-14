Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Baked Crab Rangoons

You can’t go wrong with this dish!

Ingredients

1 package (8 ounces) of reduced-fat cream cheese

1/2 cup mayonnaise



2 green onions, sliced1 teaspoon paprika1 tablespoon lime juice1 teaspoon garlic powder1 teaspoon reduced-sodium soy sauce8 ounces of fresh crab meat40 wonton wrappersChinese-style mustard

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and mayonnaise. Stir in green onions, paprika, lime juice, garlic powder, and soy sauce. Fold in crab.

-Spoon 2 teaspoons of filling into the center of a wonton wrapper. (Cover remaining wrappers with a damp paper towel until ready to use.) Moisten wrapper edges with water. Fold opposite sides over filling, pressing centers together to seal. Repeat with the remaining sides, making a four-pointed star. Repeat.

-Transfer to an ungreased baking sheet. Bake 15-18 minutes or until golden brown. Serve with mustard.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.