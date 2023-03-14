Clarion Football: Jimmy Gunning Honored by NFF Central PA Chapter

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The National Football Foundation’s (NFF) Central Pennsylvania chapter honored Clarion’s Jimmy Gunning, along with a host of other college and high school football players from the region, at their 2023 NFF Banquet on Sunday, March 12.

The event was held at the Penn Stater Hotel.

Each of the 10 college football teams in the central Pennsylvania region was invited to nominate a senior student-athlete that best embodied the characteristics of academic excellence, leadership in the community and success on the football field.

Gunning, who recently finished his career as a Golden Eagle as the team’s starting center and will work as a graduate assistant coach this spring, was among that august group.

“Jimmy didn’t just play his football at Clarion, he grew up in this community and this university means a lot to him,” said Clarion head coach Raymond Monica. “Now he’s gone on to give back to the community in so many important ways. On the football field, Jimmy was a very smart player and a leader, and off the field he’s an excellent student and tireless worker. We’re happy to have him on staff, continuing to give to the program.”

Gunning recorded a 4.00 GPA with a degree in Business Management and a minor in Data Analytics. He played in 15 games in his collegiate career, including starting all 11 games at center for the Golden Eagles in 2022.

Clarion boasted one of the top rushing attacks in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) with Gunning at the middle of the line. A four-time Clarion Scholar-Athlete and three-time PSAC Scholar-Athlete, he will now pursue his Masters of Business Administration (MBA) while working as an assistant coach.

A graduate of nearby Clarion-Limestone High School, Gunning is deeply involved with community service work. He is a member of the Millcreek Township Volunteer Fire Department, as well as the department’s secretary. In addition to training to protect his community in emergencies, he is also responsible for helping the department’s fundraising efforts.

