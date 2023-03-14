Featured Local Job: Direct Care Workers

 

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 @ 03:03 PM

Posted by Adrian Weber

New Light Inc. is currently looking to add Direct Care staff in the Clarion and DuBois area.

The direct care position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program.

  • Competitive starting wage: $12.00 to $14.00 per hour;
  • All shifts available; weekends a must;
  • Licensed CNAs needed;
  • Benefits package;
  • Paid vacation; and
  • Opportunity for advancement within the company.

Interested individuals must be able to obtain a criminal background check free of certain serious violations, a child abuse clearance, and an FBI clearance.

Interested applicants must have a valid driver’s license, and a reliable, insured, and registered vehicle.

If interested in a position at New Light Inc. please contact Heather McHenry at 814-226-6444 extension 103 or email [email protected].

ABOUT NEW LIGHT INC.

New Light Inc. has been offering community, family living, residential, and respite services since 2009.

New Light Inc. headquarters is located in Shippenville, Pa. and the agency currently supports individuals in community living arrangements throughout Clarion, Armstrong, Indiana, Clearfield, and Jefferson Counties. New Light Inc. provides both planned and emergency respite services for many individuals and counties throughout the state.

Many people speak of their belief in positive approaches, but a group that brings the philosophy to life in the way New Light does is a rare find in the field of human services.

The core belief of New Light Inc. is most concisely expressed in their motto, “Presuming Intellect, Believing Potential, and Witnessing Brilliance.”

New Light’s approach to supporting people is rooted in building relationships and creating environments where people can feel heard, respected, and safe, and behavior is understood as communication, not a problem to be modified or extinguished.

By presuming intellect and believing in people’s potential, New Light makes every effort to recognize and understand communication in whatever form it is delivered.

New Light Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.


