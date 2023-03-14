Featured Local Job: Yard Lead

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. is seeking Qualified candidates for a 2nd shift Yard Lead position located in Marienville, Pa.

This position is a leadership role in a fast paced environment.

Hours: 3:15pm to 1:15am Monday – Thursday.

Requirements for Yard Lead:

Must have leadership skills

Must be detail oriented

Must have production experience

Must be reliable

Duties for Yard Lead (but not limited to):

Maintain safety in the workplace

Reporting for all employees

Maintain production logs and reporting

Maintain and monitor operation flow

Provide quality inspections of product

Lead team members in a positive, professional manner

Communicate with all departments as needed

Understand and maintain proper inventory

Submit orders for items needed for production

Track lumber dryness of all inventory

Some overtime may be required.

Excellent Benefits upon eligibility.

Room for growth within the organization.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.00 – $22.00 per hour

Benefits:

401(k)

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Paid time off

Please send resumes to: [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.



