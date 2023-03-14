 

Featured Local Job: Yard Lead

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 @ 03:03 PM

Posted by Adrian Weber

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. is seeking Qualified candidates for a 2nd shift Yard Lead position located in Marienville, Pa.

This position is a leadership role in a fast paced environment.

Hours: 3:15pm to 1:15am Monday – Thursday.

Requirements for Yard Lead:

  • Must have leadership skills
  • Must be detail oriented
  • Must have production experience
  • Must be reliable

Duties for Yard Lead (but not limited to):

  • Maintain safety in the workplace
  • Reporting for all employees
  • Maintain production logs and reporting
  • Maintain and monitor operation flow
  • Provide quality inspections of product
  • Lead team members in a positive, professional manner
  • Communicate with all departments as needed
  • Understand and maintain proper inventory
  • Submit orders for items needed for production
  • Track lumber dryness of all inventory
  • Some overtime may be required.
  • Excellent Benefits upon eligibility.
  • Room for growth within the organization.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.00 – $22.00 per hour

Benefits:

  • 401(k)
  • Dental insurance
  • Health insurance
  • Paid time off

Please send resumes to: [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.


