Investigation Launched After Two Fraudulent Checks Issued in Local Man’s Name

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

in-business-1238919 (1)TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a report of forgery in Tionesta Borough.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Sunday, March 12, the station received a report of fraudulent checks written in the victim’s name on Thursday, February 9.

Police say the victim reported that two checks were issued in his name.

KeyBank was notified, and payment was stopped, police said.

The victim is a 34-year-old Tionesta man.

This investigation is ongoing.


