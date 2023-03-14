Jackie Griebel Named Citizen of the Year at Clarion Chamber Awards Dinner

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Jackie Griebel was named Citizen of the Year at the recent Clarion Chamber Awards Dinner, held at the Gemmell Center at PennWest-Clarion University on March 11th.

(Pictured above: Jacqueline Griebel making lasagna in 2021.)

Griebel was recognized for her outstanding contributions to the community over the past year.

Griebel, who is known for her active involvement in the community, brought Lasagna Love to Clarion and Venango Counties. The organization was established at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and volunteers cook and deliver meals to families in need in their communities.

Griebel has also formed a task force to improve public transportation in Clarion County and volunteers to help with the EMS task force, which is working to maintain EMS services throughout the county.

In addition to her work with Lasagna Love and the task force, Griebel holds “Passion for Vets” fundraisers with the goal of helping local veterans in Clarion County and the surrounding area. She is an outreach manager for the Special Olympics and a location coordinator for Wreaths Across America.

Griebel is also a member of the Wild Laurel Cloggers, a clogging group that performs at nursing homes and other venues. She volunteers at Clarion Area Schools, Beagle Freedom Project, and the Soldiers Angels Network.

Last summer, Griebel organized a carnival for children in Memorial Park during the Autumn Leaf Festival. She is the charwoman for the 2023 Autumn Leaf Festival.

Griebel’s dedication to the community has not gone unnoticed, and her hard work and contributions have made a significant impact on the lives of those around her. The Citizen of the Year award is a testament to her dedication and the positive impact she has made in the Clarion County community.

