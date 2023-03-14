‘Jackpot Jacker’ Accused in Skills Games Crime Spree Allegedly Admits to Role in Unrelated Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A new set of charges stemming from an unrelated case has been filed against the “Jackpot Jacker,” who is accused in a skills games and payoff machines crime spree.

According to court documents, PSP Clarion filed the following criminal charges against John Aiken Blair III (aka the “Jackpot Jacker”), of Shippenville, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Monday, March 6:

– Conspiracy – Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations, No Person Present, Felony 1



– Criminal Trespass-Break into Structure, Felony 2– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Felony 3– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

According to a criminal complaint, on December 6, 2022, at approximately 5:11 p.m., State Police in Clarion were dispatched to a residence on Master Road in Richland Township, Clarion County.

State Police in Clarion were dispatched to this location to meet with the homeowner and victim regarding a burglary that occurred. The victim advised he was gone all day and returned home to discover someone had been at the residence. Upon arrival, a window on the front of the residence was observed pushed in and damaged which is valued at $650.00. The front panel was removed/smashed off of the electric meter fixed to the house, the complaint states.

After examining the meter, it was apparent that the phone/internet line was also cut causing $100.00 in damage/repairs total. The victim’s basement door was also hanging open, and the basement light was left on. The victim proceeded to check the residence for anything missing to which it was discovered that a black in color Sentry Safe valued at $315.00 containing $12,000.00 in cash and miscellaneous cards was stolen from his bedroom closet. Also stolen from the basement was a Husqvarna 435 Chain Saw valued at $200.00, according to the complaint.

Through investigation, it was discovered that the victim has a Night Owl camera system with multiple cameras around the property pointing to the residence. The victim then proceeded to pull up his cameras on his television, and a silver SUV with a large white window sticker in the center of the rear window was observed driving slowly past the residence. Then.it was no longer observed going up the road as if it was pulled off behind the victim’s barn out of sight, the complaint indicates.

Shortly after, two white males were observed approaching the victim’s residence on foot through his driveway and yard. The men approached the front of the residence and then proceeded to go around back where they were also observed on camera. Shortly thereafter, the men go out of sight and the camera then loses connection due to the phone/internet line being cut to disable the cameras, the complaint notes.

Initially, the victim was unable to identify the men in the security footage, and he asked his girlfriend if she knew who they were. The girlfriend reportedly identified one of the men as her son, Tyler McBride, based on the way he walked, the complaint notes.

It was also noted in the complaint that McBride had been inside the residence multiple times in the past and knew of the safe as it previously was located right beside the window through which McBride forcibly entered the home.

In addition, McBride was aware of the camera system on the property, the complaint indicates.

On December 14, around 11:52 a.m., the trooper contacted McBride via telephone and asked him to come to the PSP Clarion barracks. McBride explained that he would find a ride and be in; however, he failed to show up, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that on December 16, McBride was asked again to contact the State Police in Clarion, which he has failed to do.

Based on the video footage for this incident, the other involved male was identified as John Aitken Blair III, the complaint states.

Blair was arrested and placed in the Clarion County Jail for an unrelated case on February 7, 2023, the complaint indicates.

On February 10, troopers responded to the jail to interview Blair.

While interviewing Blair about the other incidents, the interview led to Blair’s role in this case, the complaint notes.

During the course of this interview, Blair confessed to a trooper regarding this incident. He admitted to driving his ex-girlfriend’s silver Jeep to the residence to assist McBride in stealing a safe, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Blair described the safe as a black safe with a digital keypad on the front of it. Blair added it was McBride’s idea, and he did “all the work.” He also admitted to breaking the cover off the electric meter. He then explained that they both entered the residence through the front window of the porch by force, and stepped inside the house.

Blair explained McBride went and “took a big safe.” They then proceeded to take it back to McBride‘s apartment to open it up. Blair then explained that there was money in it, and he got a “couple thousand” out of it. He then added that McBride got rid of the safe somewhere near a bridge outside of Knox, the complaint states.

Blair faces a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, March 21, with Judge Heeter presiding.

The following charges were filed against McBride on December 22:

Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

Criminal Tresspass – Breaking into Structure, Felony 2

Theft by Unlawful Taking – Moveable Property, Felony 3

Criminal Mischief – Damage to Property, Felony 3

Criminal Mischief – Damage to Property, Misdemeanor 3



McBride’s charges were ordered waived for court during a preliminary hearing on February 28 in Clarion County Central Court.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Jackpot Jacker Strikes Again

The Jackpot Jacker: Shippenville Man Charged in three Separate PA Skills Game Thefts

Knox Man Allegedly Steals Over $12K During Burglary at Home of His Mother’s Boyfriend

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.