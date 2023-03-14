 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Jessica Funk Receives Inaugural Young Professional of the Year Award from Clarion Chamber

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Jess Funk Receives Inaugural Young Professional of the Year Award from Clarion ChamberCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Jessica Funk has been named the inaugural recipient of the Young Professional of the Year Award by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry.

(Pictured above: Jessica Funk during a Clarion Blueprint Community update meeting on the progress of the Second Avenue Park.)

The award was presented to Funk during the annual Chamber Awards Dinner on Saturday, March 11, at the Gemmell Center at PennWest-Clarion University.

The award recognizes young professionals in the business community who have made outstanding contributions to their careers and community in the past year.

Funk, who works as a Program Manager at Clarion Blueprint Community, as a program manager at Reynoldsville Community Association, and as the economic development specialist at the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation, has clearly excelled in these areas.

Funk holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication and Creative Writing from Slippery Rock University, as well as a Master of Arts degree in Organizational Leadership from Brandman University.

In 2013, she graduated from Clarion Area High School with a perfect 4.0 GPA. While in high school, she served as the Student Council President, the Softball Team Captain, the Art Literary Magazine Editor, and was a member of the National Honor Society.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.