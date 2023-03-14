Jessica Funk Receives Inaugural Young Professional of the Year Award from Clarion Chamber

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Jessica Funk has been named the inaugural recipient of the Young Professional of the Year Award by the Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry.

(Pictured above: Jessica Funk during a Clarion Blueprint Community update meeting on the progress of the Second Avenue Park.)

The award was presented to Funk during the annual Chamber Awards Dinner on Saturday, March 11, at the Gemmell Center at PennWest-Clarion University.

The award recognizes young professionals in the business community who have made outstanding contributions to their careers and community in the past year.

Funk, who works as a Program Manager at Clarion Blueprint Community, as a program manager at Reynoldsville Community Association, and as the economic development specialist at the Clarion County Economic Development Corporation, has clearly excelled in these areas.

Funk holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Bachelor of Science degree in Communication and Creative Writing from Slippery Rock University, as well as a Master of Arts degree in Organizational Leadership from Brandman University.

In 2013, she graduated from Clarion Area High School with a perfect 4.0 GPA. While in high school, she served as the Student Council President, the Softball Team Captain, the Art Literary Magazine Editor, and was a member of the National Honor Society.

