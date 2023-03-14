Michelle Lynn Mong, 66, of Seneca, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at UPMC Hamot, Erie.

She was born on February 14, 1957, in Venango County, to Richard and Shirley (Jolly) Mong.

Her father, Richard, precedes her in death.

Over the years she was employed by Joy Manufacturing, Cubbin Lumber, and most recently, Altegrity; where she worked as a Payroll Clerk.

Michelle enjoyed crafting and gardening.

She was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and never missed a chance to watch them play.

She loved going out to eat and spending time with her family.

Michelle was always willing to help someone in need and was a big help to her family.

She loved her pug, FeeBee, very much.

Left to cherish her memory are her mother; her brother, Richard B. Mong, Jr., and his wife, Vicki Lynn of Franklin; her sisters, Marcia Mong of Oil City and Rebecca Kistler of Seneca; her nieces and nephews, Holly Mong, Andrew Mong, Christopher Mong and his wife, Jen, Tyler Mong and his wife, Rikki, and Jarrett Mong and his wife, Skylar; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her father, Michelle is preceded in death by her sister, Kim Mong; and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

As per Michelle’s wishes, there will be no services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Michelle’s Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.