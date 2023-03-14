 

New Bethlehem Fine Wine & Good Spirits Store to Reopen Today

Tuesday, March 14, 2023 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

liquor-store (1)NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 452 Broad St., New Bethlehem, Clarion County, will reopen at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 14.

Store hours will be Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday, 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.; and Friday, 1:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. The store phone number is 814.616.2392.

Additional locations and store hours can be found at FWGS.com.

The store closed for renovations on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers. The PLCB also works to reduce and prevent dangerous and underage drinking through partnerships with schools, community groups, and licensees. Taxes and store profits – totaling nearly $19.5 billion since the agency’s inception – are returned to Pennsylvania’s General Fund, which finances Pennsylvania’s schools, health and human services programs, law enforcement, and public safety initiatives, among other important public services. The PLCB also provides financial support for the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, other state agencies, and local municipalities across the state. For more information about the PLCB, visit lcb.pa.govOpens In A New Window.


