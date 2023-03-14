New Bethlehem Fine Wine & Good Spirits Store to Reopen Today

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 452 Broad St., New Bethlehem, Clarion County, will reopen at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 14.

Store hours will be Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday, 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.; and Friday, 1:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. The store phone number is 814.616.2392.

Additional locations and store hours can be found at FWGS.com.

The store closed for renovations on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers.

